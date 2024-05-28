US-Bangladesh and England-Pakistan cricket matches washed out in blow to their T20 World Cup prep

DALLAS (AP) — Bad weather has forced the abandonments of the T20 matches between United States and Bangladesh outside Dallas and England vs. Pakistan in Cardiff, Wales. It dents the four teams’ preparations for the upcoming World Cup. The U.S-Bangladesh game was scheduled for Grand Prairie Stadium. That is one of the three World Cup host venues in America. Bangladesh Cricket says it was canceled “due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area.” Strong storms have pummeled Texas. The third match of the warmup series between England and Pakistan was abandoned without any play possible because of rain.

