US, Argentina finish perfect in group rounds ahead of Under-20 World Cup knockout stage

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States has completed a perfect group stage at the Under-20 World Cup for the first time. The Group B-leading Americans beat Slovakia 2-0 in San Juan. Second-placed Ecuador beat Fiji 9-0 in Santiago del Estero to follow the U.S. into the Round of 16. The U.S. finished the preliminary rounds with three wins from three games and no goals conceded. It’s the first time in 17 appearances at the Under-20 World Cup that the U.S. has finished with a 3-0-0 record in the group stage. Host Argentina beat New Zealand 5-0 to record its third victory and finish atop Group A. Asian champion Uzbekistan advanced after a 2-0 win over Guatemala in Santiago del Estero.

