US and Monaco striker Balogun doubtful for Champions League match against former club Arsenal

MONACO (AP) — United States striker Folarin Balogun sat out training for Monaco after taking another hit on his recently dislocated shoulder, putting him in doubt for next week’s Champions League match against his former club Arsenal. Balogun was sidelined for about two months with the injury and returned to competition at the end of November.Balogun, who joined Monaco from Arsenal in a permanent transfer during the 2023 summer, was substituted after 68 minutes last week during a 2-1 loss to Marseille in the French league. Monaco coach Adi Hütter said he took a hit on his shoulder against Marseille and that he has been in pain since.

