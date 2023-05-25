US and Canada reach semifinals at hockey worlds, Germany and Latvia also advance

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to set up a semifinal game against Germany at the ice hockey world championship. Canada will face Latvia at Nokia Arena in the other semifinal on Saturday. The Americans earned their eighth straight victory. In another quarterfinal in Tampere, Canada beat defending champion Finland 4-1. In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals. Co-host Latvia followed the suit by upsetting Sweden 3-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.