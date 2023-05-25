US and Canada reach semifinals at hockey worlds, Germany and Latvia also advance
By The Associated Press
United States Nick Perbix, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the quarterfinal match between United States and Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin]
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to set up a semifinal game against Germany at the ice hockey world championship. Canada will face Latvia at Nokia Arena in the other semifinal on Saturday. The Americans earned their eighth straight victory. In another quarterfinal in Tampere, Canada beat defending champion Finland 4-1. In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals. Co-host Latvia followed the suit by upsetting Sweden 3-1.
Czech Republic's goalie Karel Vejmelka fails to save United States' second goal by Nick Perbix during the quarterfinal match between United States and Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin
Czech Republic's Jiri Smejkal, left, and United States Dylan Samberg battle for the puck during the quarterfinal match between United States and Czech Republic at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pavel Golovkin
Maximilian Kastner of Germany, right, scores past the goalie Robert Mayer of Switzerland during the quater final match between Germany and Switzerland at the ice hockey world championship in Riga, Latvia, Thursday, May 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)