US allows late goal off defensive mix-up in 1-1 draw vs. New Zealand as Pochettino hiring announced

CINCINNATI (AP) — A defensive mix-up by Caleb Wiley and Mark McKenzie led to Ben Waine’s 89th-minute goal, giving New Zealand a 1-1 tie against the United States in a friendly after Mauricio Pochettino was hired to coach the Americans through the 2026 World Cup. Christian Pulisic scored in the 69th minute but the Americans, coming off their first home lost to Canada in 1957, stumbled near the final whistle and will enter the Pochettino era next month with a four-game winless streak dating to the Copa America first-round exit that cost Gregg Berhalter his job.

