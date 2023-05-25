US advances to semifinals at ice hockey worlds, Germany stuns Switzerland

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States beat the Czech Republic 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the ice hockey world championship. Matt Coronato and Nick Perbix scored before Cutter Gauthier sealed it with his seventh goal at the tournament. In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset the favorite Switzerland 3-1 to reach the semifinals. Later Thursday, Canada faced defending champion Finland in Tampere in a replay of last year’s final, and Sweden played co-host Latvia in Riga.

