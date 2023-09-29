Uruguay’s Dosantos banned 3 games for dangerous tackle at the Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Uruguay flanker Eric Dosantos will miss his team’s last Rugby World Cup pool game against New Zealand after receiving a three-game suspension. Dosantos’ upright tackle to the head of Namibia’s Adriaan Booysen at the end of their game on Wednesday in Lyon was yellow-carded. But he was cited after the game. He accepted it was a dangerous foul and met the red card threshold at his judicial hearing on Friday. The sanction started at six games and was reduced to three, including the New Zealand pool game and two games for his Lobos club. The third game will be substituted for tackle school if Dosantos applies to undertake the program.

