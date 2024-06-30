Uruguay’s coach, Marcelo Bielsa, is suspended for Copa America game against the United States

NEW YORK (AP) — Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa has been suspended by South American soccer’s governing body for coming out late for the second half of the first two Copa America matches and will miss his team’s game against the United States on Monday. The Confederation of South American Football said Sunday that Bielsa broke tournament rules and it fined the Uruguayan Soccer Association $15,000. Copa America regulations say players must be on the pitch at a certain time after the break and will be warned after a first violation. The sanction came after the second violation. Bielsa’s penalty is the same given to three other Argentine coaches for the same reason during the tournament being held in the U.S.

