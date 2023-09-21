Uruguay’s Ardao likened to Pocock and Hooper for thieving skills at Rugby World Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Italy captain Michele Lamaro was on his knees, arms wide, as if to say, “What happened?” What happened was he’d just been mugged by Manuel Ardao. Lamaro would end up being man of the match of Italy’s 38-17 comeback win over Uruguay at the Rugby World Cup on Wednesday but his opposite Ardao made the greater impression with one of the tournament’s brilliant solo performances. Ardao pulled off five turnovers in the first 45 minutes, virtually unheard of on rugby’s biggest stage let alone by a tier two player. On the TV commentary he was called Uruguay’s “Michael Hooper.” Italy assistant coach Marius Goosen likened Ardao to another Australia great, David Pocock.

