Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo has died, days after collapsing during a game in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo has died at a hospital in Brazil five days after collapsing during a game in Sao Paulo. He was 27. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo issued a statement Tuesday saying Izquierdo died at 9:38 p.m. local time following “cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.” Izquierdo was taken to the hospital after he collapsed while playing for Uruguayan club Nacional in a Copa Libertadores match at Sao Paulo last Thursday. Nacional and South American soccer’s governing body were among those posting tributes on social media.

