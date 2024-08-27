Uruguayan soccer player Izquierdo is under neurological critical care in a Brazilian hospital

SAO PAULO (AP) — Doctors at the Brazilian hospital treating Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo say he is under neurological critical care and still on a ventilator. Hospital Albert Einstein didn’t release any further details in a statement signed by the three doctors treating Izquierdo. The 27-year-old defender has been receiving treatment since he collapsed on Thursday during a Copa Libertadores game between his Nacional team and host Sao Paulo. The hospital said Sunday that the footballer had shown “a progression of his brain damage and an increase of intracranial pressure.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.