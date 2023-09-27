Uruguay wins at Rugby World Cup after 3 yellow cards for Namibia

LYON, France (AP) — Uruguay has made the most of three yellow cards for Namibia to win 36-26 in Lyon and dash the Africans’ hopes of a first ever Rugby World Cup win. A great 14-0 start had Namibia dreaming of ending a record 25-match losing run in the tournament. But three players were sent to the sin-bin in the second half and Uruguay scored 21 points. Uruguay wiped out a 20-12 halftime deficit. It was only Uruguay’s fourth ever win at the Rugby World Cup. Namibia prop Desiderius Sethie’s yellow card was upgraded to red after a bunker review.

