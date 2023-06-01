Uruguay tops Gambia at Under-20 World Cup, plays US in quarterfinals

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Anderson Duarte’s strike from the edge of the penalty area has put Uruguay through to the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win against Gambia. Duarte scored in the 65th with a low left-footed shot into the corner. Uruguay plays the United States in the last eight on Sunday. Ecuador faces South Korea later Thursday for a place in the quarterfinals.

