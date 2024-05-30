Uruguay striker Cavani retires from international soccer weeks before Copa America

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is retiring from international soccer three weeks before the start of the Copa America. The 37-year-old Cavani had been a mainstay for Uruguay for the past two decades. He was selected by coach Marcelo Bielsa to play in the Copa that starts June 20 in the United States. Cavani announced his international retirement in a statement on his social media platforms. Cavani scored 58 goals in 136 matches for Uruguay. He played at the past four World Cups.

