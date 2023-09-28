Uruguay still targeting two wins at the Rugby World Cup. Namibia is ticked. Next: New Zealand

AVIGNON, France (AP) — Uruguay came to the Rugby World Cup in France to win two games for the first time. Namibia was knocked off on Wednesday. Uruguay has one more chance: New Zealand next Thursday. The first meeting between Los Teros and the All Blacks will be staged in Lyon. The odds for Uruguay are astronomical but that hasn’t dimmed its excitement or anticipation. Narrow defeats to France and Italy and the win over Namibia have Uruguayans back home buzzing and prideful. They’re as keen as the players to see how they measure up against the three-time world champion. Scrumhalf Santiago Arata says, “We came here to win two games. We didn’t beat Italy but we’ve still got to play New Zealand. It will be amazing.”

