Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal; USA and Nigeria out
By The Associated Press
Uruguay's Anderson Duarte celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against United States during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nicolas Aguilera]
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Uruguay and South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday. The South Americans beat the United States 2-0 in Santiago del Estero, dominating the match from start to finish. The Asian team, which also played in the previous U-20 World Cup final, secured its spot with a 1-0 victory against Nigeria thanks to a goal in extra time. Uruguay will take on Israel on Thursday, the same day South Korea will face Italy for a place in the final.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Uruguay's players celebrate their side's opening goal against United States scored by teammate Anderson Duarte, second from left, during a FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nicolas Aguilera
South Korea's Kim Ji-soo, left, and teammates celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Nigeria at the end of FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilera)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nicolas Aguilera
Players of South Korea celebrate their team's 1-0 victory over Nigeria at the end of FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)