Uruguay, South Korea reach Under-20 World Cup semifinal; USA and Nigeria out

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Uruguay and South Korea advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Sunday. The South Americans beat the United States 2-0 in Santiago del Estero, dominating the match from start to finish. The Asian team, which also played in the previous U-20 World Cup final, secured its spot with a 1-0 victory against Nigeria thanks to a goal in extra time. Uruguay will take on Israel on Thursday, the same day South Korea will face Italy for a place in the final.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.