Uruguay rugby players aim to shrug off Italy defeat with win against Namibia

LYON, France (AP) — Uruguay’s players must put the disappointment of defeat to Italy behind them if they are to leave the Rugby World Cup with at least one win. Uruguay had made no secret of the fact it was targeting Italy and Namibia to record two wins in the tournament for the first time in its history. Uruguay then let slip a 10-point lead to lose 38-17 against Italy last Wednesday. Coach Esteban Meneses has made four changes to his starting lineup for this Wednesday’s match against Namibia. Namibia was crushed 96-0 by France last week for a record-extending 25th straight loss at the World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.