Uruguay routs Bolivia 5-0 at Copa America as Núñez scores in 7th straight game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Darwin Núñez scored in his seventh straight international match, and Uruguay routed Bolivia 5-0 on Thursday night to move to verge of a quarterfinal berth in the Copa America. Facundo Pellistri put the Uruguayans ahead in the eighth minute and Núñez doubled the lead in the 21st with his 10th goal in his last seven games for Uruguay and 13th in 25 matches overall. Maximiliano Araújo scored his second goal of the tournament in the 77th and Federico Valverde (81st) and Rodrigo Bentancur (89th) added goals as Uruguay romped through a ragged Bolivian defense.

