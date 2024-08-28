Uruguay players banned after Copa America brawl. Nunez suspended for 5 games, Bentancur 4

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL has suspended several Uruguayan internationals due to incidents at the Copa America semi-final against Colombia in July. Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez will be out for five Uruguay fixtures including several in World Cup qualifying. Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur won’t play for his national team for four matches. Mathías Olivera, Ronald Araújo and José Maria Giménez will miss three games apiece. The incident took place at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, with Uruguay players involved in a brawl with fans after their team lost 1-0 to Colombia.

