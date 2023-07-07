Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte joins PSG on 5-year deal

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has made its third signing of the summer transfer window by adding Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte to its squad. PSG said the Uruguay international signed a five-year contract through June 2028. PSG has been active on the transfer market recently. In addition to hiring Luis Enrique as its new coach, the French champions have also signed Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar. No official fee for Ugarte was announced but French newspaper L’Equipe said it was 60 million euros ($65 million). Ugarte has made eight appearances for Uruguay.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.