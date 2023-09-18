Uruguay looks to experience against Italy at Rugby World Cup with Gaston Mieres in starting lineup

NICE, France (AP) — Uruguay is looking to one of its most experienced players as it prepares to take on Italy at the Rugby World Cup. Wing Gaston Mieres has been named in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s crucial clash. That is one of only two changes from the team that impressed in a 27-12 defeat to France in their World Cup opener. New Zealand is also in Pool A and the best Italy and Uruguay are likely to achieve is third place and a direct spot at the next World Cup. The 33-year-old Mieres has played more than 80 times for his country. Italy coach Kieran Crowley has made four changes to the team that beat Namibia 52-8 in their opener.

