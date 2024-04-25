Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera retires from international soccer

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has announced his retirement from international soccer. The 37-year-old Muslera played played in the past four World Cups and 133 matches in total for La Celeste, helping the team win the 2011 Copa America. He remains a player for Turkish club Galatasaray. Uruguay’s soccer association thanked Muslera in its social media channels with a video featuring some of his best moments with the national team, including the penalty shootout win over Ghana in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.