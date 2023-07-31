Uruguay defender Diego Godin ends playing career at age 37

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former Uruguay defender Diego Godin has retired from professional soccer, ending a 20-year career at age 37. Godin played in four World Cups and spent much of his club career in Spain, notably at Atlético Madrid from 2010 to 2019. This season, he played in Argentina for Velez Sarsfield. The Uruguayan also had spells at Villarreal, Inter Milan and Cagliari. He played for Uruguay at the past four World Cups.

