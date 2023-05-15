Uruguay confirms Marcelo Bielsa as new coach to 2026 World Cup

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Marcelo Bielsa has been confirmed as the new Uruguay coach to the end of the 2026 World Cup. The Uruguayan Football Association celebrated the arrival of 67-year-old Bielsa with a video and a series of memes mimicking the Argentine’s renown as a great tactitian. Bielsa’s first matches are likely in June. Uruguay is scheduled to play friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba. South American World Cup qualifying will begin in September. Bielsa coached Argentina from 1998-2004 and Chile from 2007-11. He has been out of a job since February 2022 when he was fired by Leeds.

