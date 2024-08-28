SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay club Nacional says Juan Izquierdo has died, days after collapsing during a game in Brazil. He was 27. Nacional issued a statement Tuesday saying Izquierdo’s death is felt “in deep pain and impact in our hearts” and “all Nacional is in grief for his irreplaceable loss.” South American soccer’s governing body also posted a tribute to Izquierdo on social media. CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez says he’s “deeply sorry about the early departure of Juan Izquierdo.” Izquierdo was taken to a hospital in Brazil after he collapsed during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Sao Paulo last Thursday.

