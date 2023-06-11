Uruguay beats Italy 1-0 to win maiden Under-20 World Cup title

LA PLATA, Argentina (AP) — Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 on Sunday to win its first Under-20 World Cup title. The Celeste’s victory ends a streak of four consecutive wins of European teams in the tournament. Luciano Rodríguez scored the winning goal in the 86th minute in a header from close range, giving Uruguay a much deserved victory after an entire match of dominance against Italy. More than 40,000 people, mostly cheering for Uruguay, attended the match at the Diego Maradona Stadium. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present. Uruguay lost the final of the tournament in 1997 and 2013. Brazil was the last winner from South America in 2011.

