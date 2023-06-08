Uruguay beats Israel 1-0 to reach Under-20 World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Uruguay has beat Israel 1-0 to advance to its third Under-20 World Cup final. Target man Anderson Duarte scored the only goal of the match in the Argentinian city of La Plata in the 61st minute from close range. Uruguay’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be known later Thursday, when Italy and South Korea face off. Uruguay also reached the final in 1997 and 2013, losing to Argentina and France, respectively.

