Uruguay beats Gambia at Under-20 World Cup, plays US in quarterfinals
By The Associated Press
Uruguay's Anderson Duarte celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Gambia during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gustavo Garello]
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Anderson Duarte’s strike from the edge of the penalty area has put Uruguay through to the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win against Gambia. Duarte scored in the 65th with a low left-foot shot into the corner to secure Uruguay’s spot in the quarterfinals against the United States. South Korea beat Ecuador 3-2 in one of the best matches of the tournament. The South Koreans will face Nigeria for a spot in the semifinals.
