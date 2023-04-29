Urawa takes home 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in Asian final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Urawa Reds have come back and held on against Al-Hilal to return to Japan with a 1-1 draw after the first leg of the Asian Champions League final. Salem Al-Dawsari opened the scoring for four-time champion Al-Hilal in a dominant first half at sold-out King Fahd International Stadium. But a fortuitous equalizer by Shinzo Koroki in the second half has given the Japanese visitors the advantage going into the return match next weekend. The Asian Champions League, unlike the European version, still counts away goals as double if the scoreline is level at the end of two legs.

