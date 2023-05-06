Urawa beats Al-Hilal to win Asian Champions League title

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Urawa Reds beat Al-Hilal 1-0 to win the Asian Champions League title for a third time. Andre Carrillo’s own goal gave the Japanese team a 2-1 aggregate win at Saitama Stadium a week after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Riyadh. Defending champion Al-Hilal enjoyed most of the possession but was unable to create enough clear chances in the absence of the influential Salem Al-Dawsari. The Saudi Arabia international scored in the first leg before receiving a red card and suspension.

