Urawa beats Al-Hilal to win Asian Champions League title

By The Associated Press
Players of Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, in red jersey, celebrate after winning against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, in blue jersey, at the AFC Champions League final match at Saitama Stadium in Saitama, near Tokyo, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Toru Hanai]

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Urawa Reds beat Al-Hilal 1-0 to win the Asian Champions League title for a third time. Andre Carrillo’s own goal gave the Japanese team a 2-1 aggregate win at Saitama Stadium a week after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Riyadh. Defending champion Al-Hilal enjoyed most of the possession but was unable to create enough clear chances in the absence of the influential Salem Al-Dawsari. The Saudi Arabia international scored in the first leg before receiving a red card and suspension.

