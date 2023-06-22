Upset losses in 2nd round for Sabalenka and Gauff at the Berlin Open

BERLIN (AP) — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and seventh-ranked Coco Gauff have had upset losses to Russian players in the second round of the Berlin Open. Sabalenka was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (2) by Veronika Kudermetova despite improving after an error-strewn start and Gauff lost 6-4, 6-0 to Ekaterina Alexandrova. Both Sabalenka and Gauff were playing their first tournament on grass and first since the French Open. Alexandrova and Kudermetova already faced off in a grass-court final in the Netherlands on Sunday. Alexandrova won that match. They now play again in the Berlin quarterfinals.

