Upgrade to PGA Tour scoring includes ‘ShotLink in a suitcase’ in the Bahamas

Those small devices most players were wearing on their belts in the Bahamas is part of a bigger picture for PGA Tour data. The tour refers to them as “ShotLink bugs.” They allowed for all the statistical data without the expense and logistics of shipping so much equipment across an ocean. Otherwise, viewers wouldn’t know how far Tiger Woods was hitting his driver or how many putts Scottie Scheffler was making. It’s part of a larger upgrade of the PGA Tour scoring system serving television, the players and fans. Eventually it could be used at events with multiple courses.

