Updated Next Gen car to get real-world test in Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The latest version of NASCAR’s Next Gen car is still waiting for a real-world test. It’s sure to come in the Daytona 500. The sanctioning body tweaked crumple zones in the backend of Cup Series cars in hopes of reducing the effects of rear-impact collisions after drivers Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman sustained concussions in 2022. The revisions received mixed reviews following the exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum two weeks ago. A better evaluation should come on Daytona’s high-banked tri-oval, where bumping and banging are an integral part of superspeedway racing and often results in more violent crashes.

