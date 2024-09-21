Upbeat Tomas Hertl is all smiles heading into his first full season with the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights veteran forward Tomas Hertl’s jovial personality has been known to be the highlight of a locker room. Spending most of his 11-year career in San Jose, it was rare the 30-year-old wasn’t wearing a smile. Now, set for his first full campaign in Vegas, it’s the combination of his upbeat persona and offensive prowess that everyone hopes will help lead the Knights on another deep run in the postseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.