Up to 300 fans involved in a brawl after soccer friendly in Germany

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Police in Germany are investigating violent clashes involving up to 300 soccer fans following a friendly between local team Schalke and Dutch club NAC Breda. Police say there were “mass clashes” involving up to 200 Schalke fans and around 100 from Breda on Wednesday night at Schalke’s reserve stadium. Officers used their batons to intervene. Police add it appears “several people” were hurt but they left the scene. There was no word on whether any suspects were detained.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.