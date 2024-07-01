Up for review: Ecuador earns spot in Copa America quarterfinals with 0-0 draw against Mexico

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ecuador avoided a penalty shot in stoppage time after a review and earned a spot the Copa America quarterfinals with a 0-0 draw against Mexico on Sunday night. Mexico initially received a penalty kick from referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca when Ecuador’s Félix Torres took down Mexican forward Guillermo Martínez in the penalty box. VAR rescinded the penalty and Mexico was awarded a corner kick, sending in a chorus of boos raining down from the Mexican fans at State Farm Stadium. Ahead on goal differential, Ecuador weathered a second-half push by Mexico at State Farm Stadium to finish second in Group B behind Venezuela. Ecuador will face Group A winner Argentina in the quarterfinals Thursday in Houston.

