Up and down: Inter title hopes rise as midfielder’s shorts are pulled down during win

ROME (AP) — It’s only the season’s midpoint and Inter Milan may already have its lasting image of what is looking more and more like a Serie A title run. The moment comes when Davide Frattesi leaps on top of a yellow fence lining San Siro and erupts in celebration toward the crowd as his teammates mob him so wildly that they pull down his shorts and expose his black underwear. Frattesi’s stoppage-time winner proves decisive in a frenetic finish. Lautaro Martinez marked his return from injury with his league-leading 16th goal and Inter beats relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 2-1 to secure the midseason lead in Serie A.

