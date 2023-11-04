Unwanted record for Burnley after 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in Premier League

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has become the first team in Premier League history to lose its opening six home games of the season after a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Turf Moor. Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace ahead in the 22nd minute and Tyrick Mitchell’s second Palace goal sealed it in second-half stoppage time as Burnley suffered a club-record eighth consecutive top-flight home defeat. That run dates back to the final two fixtures of the 2021-22 campaign in which the team was relegated. Burnley actually dominated possession and had 16 shots to Palace’s four. Palace recovered from back-to-back defeats to move into the top half of the table.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.