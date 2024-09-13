Unwanted history as Afghanistan-New Zealand test match is washed out after 5 days of rain

GREATER NOIDA, India (AP) — A test match between New Zealand and Afghanistan at Greater Noida, India has joined some select company in the history of cricket — just not necessarily for the best reason. After continuing steady rain, officials called off the test match on the fifth and final scheduled day on Friday. It marked only the eighth time that a test match had been abandoned without any play because of rain. The first was in 1890 and the most-recent nearly 26 years ago also involved New Zealand. On Dec. 18, 1998, New Zealand’s home test against India was abandoned on day three because of persistent rain at Carisbrook Oval in Dunedin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.