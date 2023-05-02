Unsigned in major leagues, Bauer gets big welcome in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is about to start his first game for his new team — the Yokohama BayStars. Bauer was shunned by major league baseball after claims of domestic violence and sexual assault. He was eligible to play this year in the MLB but no team would take a chance. His past has not followed him to Japan where he’s a minor celebrity with Yokohama fans hoping he can bring the team its first championship in 25 years. A local department store will unveil a massive poster of Bauer to promote his first game.

