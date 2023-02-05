Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title

LYON, France (AP) — Unseeded American Alycia Parks has secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Métropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. The 22-year-old Parks says “France has a special part in my heart right now.” Parks is ranked 79th. She had 15 aces and saved all four break points against the top-seeded Garcia. Parks secured the only break of a tight contest to win the match.

