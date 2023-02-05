Unseeded Parks beats top-seeded Garcia for her 1st title

By The Associated Press
FILE - Alycia Parks from the United States returns the ball to Ons Jabeur from Tunisia during their WTA tournament round of 16 tennis match in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2022. On Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, Parks secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Métropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Sohn]

LYON, France (AP) — Unseeded American Alycia Parks has secured a stunning 7-6 (7), 7-5 upset win over WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia in the Open Métropole de Lyon final to clinch her first career title. The 22-year-old Parks says “France has a special part in my heart right now.” Parks is ranked 79th. She had 15 aces and saved all four break points against the top-seeded Garcia. Parks secured the only break of a tight contest to win the match.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.