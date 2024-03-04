Unseeded Katie Boulter wins San Diego Open by topping sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Unseeded Katie Boulter of England capped a run of upsets to win the San Diego Open singles title with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. A 10-year tour veteran, the 28-year-old Boulter won her second pro singles title with her fifth straight victory over higher-seeded players in the week-long WTA 500 event. Boulter improved to 6-1 against seeded opponents this year.

