Unranked Ohio State leads wire-to-wire in 80-72 victory over No. 19 Texas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Thornton scored 20 points, and the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the 19th-ranked Texas Longhorns 80-72. Micah Parrish added 17 points and six rebounds for the Buckeyes, who led wire-to-wire and shot 55.6% in the second half. Devin Royal had 16 points and John Mobley Jr. scored 14 off the bench, leading Ohio State to a 33-10 advantage in bench scoring. Freshman Tre Johnson led all scorers with 29 points and five rebounds for the Longhorns.

