UNLV wins 80-77 at No. 25 New Mexico to sweep season series behind 25 points from Thomas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Freshman guard Dedan Thomas Jr. scored a career-high 25 points, leading UNLV to an 80-77 upset of No. 25 New Mexico. It was the second consecutive home loss for the Lobos, who hadn’t been beaten at home before that. Rob Whaley Jr. added 16 points for the Runnin’ Rebels, who swept the two-game season series. Jaelen House and Donovan Dent each scored 20 to lead New Mexico. House, however, was 4 of 15 from the field and teammate Jamal Mashburn Jr. went 3 for 15 in scoring 11 points. UNLV took the lead for good with just over a minute remaining on a short hook shot by Kalib Boone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.