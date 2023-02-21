UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV announced that defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died Monday. He was 20. No cause of death was given. Keeler, who is from Chicago, transferred to UNLV from Rutgers last year. He played in seven games as a redshirt freshman this past season, and made eight tackles and a sack. Keeler, who made the academic All-Mountain West team, had a 3.80 GPA. “We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” UNLV coach Barry Odom said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.