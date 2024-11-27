UNLV a big favorite to beat Nevada in its quest to make the Mountain West title game

Nevada plays at state rival UNLV on Saturday. BetMGM Sportsbook favors the No. 21 Rebels by 17 1/2 points. Nevada leads the series 28-21 but UNLV has won the past two meetings. The Rebels hope to make the Mountain West championship game against No. 11 Boise State. A victory also keeps UNLV’s College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Rebels could lose and still make the conference title game but it becomes more complicated and their chances to make the playoffs would almost be nil.

