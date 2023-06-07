Unlikely Champions League finalist Inter Milan out to upset Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s run to the Champions League final has hardly come as a surprise. But the same cannot be said for Inter Milan. Inter is one of European soccer’s most storied teams but it enters Saturday’s game in Istanbul as an outsider after finishing the season as third best team in Italy. Italian soccer has long-since lost its shine after being considered the ultimate destination for the world’s best players in the 1990s. Inter finished the season 18 points behind league champion Napoli. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi says City “will be facing an opponent who deserve to be in Istanbul as much as they do.”

