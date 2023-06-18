Unknown Nagano making a name for himself with great play at the US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryutaro Nagano is definitely making the most of his first tournament in the United States. The 35-year old veteran of the Japan Golf Tour is in eighth place through three rounds of the U.S. Open. Nagano is at 4 under through 54 holes, six behind co-leaders Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler. Nagano will be paired with Xander Schauffele in Sunday’s fourth-to-final group, which will tee off at 4:57 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.