Unknown in 2022, Alcaraz returns to Rio Open as a superstar

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz arrived at the Rio Open tournament last year as a little-known player, but this year he was welcomed as a global star. The 19-year-old has signed autographs for hours, become the youngest men’s No. 1 in history, and lifted the U.S Open trophy, his first major title, since he won in Rio. The Spanish player from the countryside city of El Palmar, outside Murcia, has earned global acclaim, and that has come with some perks, according to tournament organizers.

