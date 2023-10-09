University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State’s suit against Pac-12

The University of Washington asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State. The Pacific Northwest schools are seeking to prevent the conference’s departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the league. A mediation process is ongoing between Oregon State and Washington State and the 10 departing Pac-12 members, according to the court filings. But two schools believe that shouldn’t stop the court case from proceeding. At issue is who gets to decide what happens to the Pac-12 between now and when those schools officially leave next summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.